Jean Johnson
TYLER — Emma Jean Johnson of Tyler, Texas passed away April 24, 2022. She was born March 18, 1931, in Tyler to Bledsoe and Hattie Crook. Despite early losses in her life, she felt blessed to have built a large and loving family that was part of the even larger Johnson clan, where she served as the matriarch for the last 20 years. Her love language was food, and she kept her family, friends, and acquaintances full of both. Sundays were dinner at Grandmas, and she made sure you knew she cared by making your favorite dessert. She cared about all people and was loved by all who knew her. As a niece-in-law said, she was everyone’s grandma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Johnson; her parents; brothers, Harold, Bomer, Stanley Crook and sister, Sue Metcalf, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta McClure (Gary), sons, Jimmy Johnson (Shannon), Mike Johnson (Lee), Patrick Johnson (Doty), nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Pall bearers will be grandsons Joshua and Jason McClure, Michael, Brett, and Trent Johnson, Shane Thompson, Garrett Martin, and John Alligood.
Rosary will be at 5 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home, Thursday, April 28, 2022, with visitation immediately following. Funeral services will be 10 am, Friday April 29 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Children’s Village in lieu of flowers.