Jean Huyck Lyles

Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Thomas William Lyles; brother, Albert Huyck (Doe) of Tignall, GA; sister, Margaret Perry (Bill) of Statesboro, GA; brother, Jim Huyck (Lou) of Columbia, SC; son, Tim Lyles (Laura) of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Margaret DeHaven (Thomas) of Tyler, TX; daughter, Marian Langston (Willie) of Houston, TX; daughter, Juli Beckman (Robert) of Lakeland, FL; daughter, Jill Snodgrass (Ed) of Tyler, TX; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren (and more on the way).
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Albert Warren Huyck (a Southern Baptist preacher) and Charlie Mae Huyck.
Jean was born in Paris, KY in the middle of a snowstorm on December 27, 1933. Her family spent 4 years in Paris, KY and the next 6 years in Paducah, KY before moving to Augusta, GA where she spent most of her school years.
She went to Tubman High School for three years, then enjoyed her senior year and graduated from The Academy of Richmond County. Jean’s senior year was the first ever coed class for the school.
Jean went to junior college in Augusta for one year, transferred to Furman University for one semester, and then followed her heart to Texas to Mary Hardin Baylor to be closer to her future husband. At Mary Hardin Baylor, she served as president of her junior class and was president of the senior body her senior year. She graduated with honors in 1955.
In 1952 Jean met her husband, Tom, at Ridgecrest Baptist Camp near Asheville, NC where they served as counselors for the summer. After they were married, they moved to Tyler for Tom to begin his practice in dermatology. Jean and Tom enjoyed making Tyler their home, where they raised their five children. They were involved in both Grace Community Church and Green Acres Baptist Church through the years, leading bible studies and teaching Sunday school. Jean’s passion was teaching others about God’s word and His love and His forgiveness.
Due to Covid, a family graveside service for Jean will be held on Sunday afternoon with Dr. David O. Dykes officiating.