Jean Horton

A funeral service is scheduled at Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 o’clock in the morning. Rev. Glen Williams will officiate. Jean will be laid to rest at Flint Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Friday, September 25, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Horton family from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jean was a member of the Avenue Nazarene Church. She loved spending time with her family. She worked alongside her husband and was in ticket sales at the East Texas State Fair. She was also a clothing inspector at Sledger’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mary Dickson; father, C.A. Boyd; beloved husband, Lee Horton, Jr.; son, Albert Horton; brothers, Jimmy Boyd, Carlos Boyd and Connie Mack Luce; and sister, Mary Nell Echols.
Left to cherish Jean’s memory are her daughter, Deborah Clymore and husband David of Whitehouse; daughter-in-law, Debbie Horton Adams and husband Bill of Tyler; and sister, Pat Frederick of Jersey Village. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Charlie Horton and wife Holly, Jennifer Deck and husband Darrin, Renee Bumstead, Ryan Rachell and wife Rebecca, Daphanie Cotton and husband Ryan, Denise Schmidt and husband Ed, Sabrina Sinclair and husband Eric, DeAnn Carter and husband Nick, Trevor Granberry and wife Madie, Travis Granberry and wife Megan, and Trent Granberry; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeffry Boyd, Jeremy Boyd, Brad Frederick, Gary Wellborn, Jason Boyd, Brian Boyd, Wesley Echols and Ken Blundell.