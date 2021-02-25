Jean (Handley) Bell
FORMERLY OF JACKSONVILLE — Jean (Handley) Bell was born on March 14, 1931 and entered eternal life on February 13, 2021. She was 89 years old. She was married to David Handley of Reese for 49 years until his death in 1999.
A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Reese Cemetery, Jacksonville. Bro. Jay Lockhart will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Visitation will begin on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, M.B. and Esther (Brandenberger) Smith; husband, David F. Handley, Sr. and son, David F. Handley, Jr.
Jean is survived by her husband, Russel G. Bell of Topeka, KS; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Carrie Handley of Flint and Russel’s sons, Tom, Mike and Brian all of Kansas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rachel Handley of Corsicana, Rebecca Mullins and husband Alex of Athens and Aaron Handley and wife Devin of Tyler; and great-grandchildren: Hunter, Hudson and Aaden Mullins.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to India Evangelism, 3101 SW Wanamaker Dr. #91, Topeka, KS 66614 or LaPoynor Church of Christ Prison Ministry, 1113 Stonebrook Drive, Chandler, TX 75758.
