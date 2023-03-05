Jean Dudley
TYLER — A memorial service for Jean Dudley, 77, of Tyler, is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Tyler.
Mrs. Dudley passed away on February 24, 2023, in Chandler.
Harriet Jean (Nelson) Dudley was born on July 23, 1945, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harry Norman Nelson and Mildred May (Williams) Nelson. She graduated from Boyceville High School in Boyceville, Wisconsin, class of 1963, and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. She worked various jobs throughout her life, doing whatever it took to provide for her family. Jean began working for ETMC (now UT Health Tyler) in the medical coding department, where she retired. She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Tyler. Jean was a collector of many things and enjoyed crafting, quilting, and baking cookies with her grandchildren. She was a woman of strong faith, an animal lover, compassionate, headstrong, and a mother to all. Jean will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Diane Ohmas, Edward Nelson, and Faye Nelson; her grandchild, Vern Twombly; and her great-grandchild, Evelyn Stephenson.
Survivors include her children, Clint Twombly and wife Wendi of Texhoma, Oklahoma, Tate Twombly of Sanford, North Carolina, Kristin Featherston and husband Robert of Chandler, Cassie Truax of Canton; her bonus son, Cole Twombly and wife Cora of Texhoma, Oklahoma; her brother, John Nelson and wife Diane of Yukon, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Clayton Twombly, Logan Twombly, Casey Twombly, Chase Twombly, Kayla Featherston, Christian Featherston, Cadey Featherston, Adein Truax, Jayden Truax, Kiley Coker, Frank Twombly, Cuinton White, and Cenzie White; and a great-grandson, Weston Turner.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.