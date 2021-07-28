Jean Cheatham
TROUP — A funeral service for Jean Cheatham is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Alfredo Salvatore will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Mixon Cemetery in Mixon.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jean passed away on July 25, 2021 following a short illness. She was born in Troup Texas on August 11, 1931, to Homer McElroy and Velma Burns McElroy. Jean loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a strong influence on each of them as they grew up. She was a nurturer at heart and loved to do for her family in any way that she could. She especially loved to cook for them, and nothing made her happier than having her home full with adult children and their children for Sunday lunch. She held her church family at Flint Community Church and her many friends in a special place in her heart as well. Jean loved the beauty of nature and enjoyed hikes and traveling to nation parks with family or friends and would always look for flowers and plants, often pointing out what they were to others. Bird watching was one of her favorite pass times and she always made a point to feed the birds around her home.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Albert Cheatham, two sisters and three brothers.
Jean is survived by her children, Larry Cheatham and wife Jill of Lake Palestine, Robert Cheatham and wife Rita of Blackjack, Royce Cheatham and wife Tammy of San Antonio, Nelda Pool and husband Mike of Tyler, Alicia Williams and husband Larry of Troup and Angie Cheatham of Troup. She is further survived by one brother Aubrey McElroy and wife Barbara of Longview and sisters-in-laws Molly Richardson and Dorothy Cheatham both of Tyler. Jean was a proud grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren with a new one on the way.
Pallbearers will be Chad Pool, Lance Cheatham, Bob Cheatham, Larry Williams, R.J. Cheatham and Brett Waggoner.