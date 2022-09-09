Jean Beacham Caplinger
TYLER — Jean Beacham Caplinger, of Tyler, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Memorial services will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Chapel, Tyler with Reverend Pike Wisner officiating. Private family graveside services will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Jean was born September 18, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky. Jean met Bill Beacham at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville while Bill was attending school at Southern Seminary. Bill first saw her while she was singing on the front row of the church choir. They married June 18, 1948. Bill pastored churches in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Washington, and Texas. In 1961, the Beacham family - Bill, Jean, and 5 children moved to Tyler, Texas. Jean was an active member of First Baptist Church, Tyler, for the majority of her life.
As a mother, she made it a priority to go to church together as a family. Every Sunday, her family had lunch together after church - even in her children’s adult years this practice continued as long as she was able. She often talked about how important it was to her that all of her children have faith in Jesus Christ and that they all have college degrees. She modeled this by helping her children to enjoy going to church and by receiving two college degrees after having 5 children. She also established family traditions of going to Tyler State Park and camp for a week every summer, going to the Texas State Fair in the fall, as well as shopping at Big Town Mall on Good Friday. She loved attending the candlelight service, as a family, at First Baptist Tyler on Christmas Eve.
Jean and Bill loved to learn and to travel. They would take college courses that would teach them about a particular country and then the class would go together to that country. When Bill went to be with Jesus in 1999, Jean’s daughters travelled with her for 3 summers to London, San Francisco, and Boston. In 2002, Jean married Dr. Robert Caplinger. He too, loved to learn and travel so they continued to see the world. They, like Bill and Jean, were active in the Christians in Action Sunday School class at First Baptist Tyler for as long as they were able. Bob lovingly cared for Jean until the day he died in 2020.
Survivors include son, William E. Beacham, Jr. and wife, Tracye, Grandview; daughters Liane Beacham, Tyler; Bethann Cooper and husband, Terry, Tyler; Jana Cox and husband, Kyle, Waco; Jill Beacham, Waco, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include Bob’s children: daughters, Janet Shireman and husband, Roger, Athens, Alabama; Cheryl Parrish, Tyler; and son, Scott Caplinger and wife, Ann, Tyler.
The family has been very blessed by the loving care for her by Mary and Joan Marie Butler, Sherry Mosley, and Tonja Newman and Traditions Health. They are gifts from God for which the family will be forever grateful. The family would also like to thank Cheryl Parrish, Bob’s daughter, for her daily visits to check on her dad and Jean, along with doing their grocery shopping for many years.
Jean’s favorite Bible verse: Romans 8:28 “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.”
If desired, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 310 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, 75702.