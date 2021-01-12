Jean Ann Turner
JACKSONVILLE — Jean Ann Turner was born January 1, 1946 and entered eternal life on January 3, 2021. She was 75 years old.
A visitation with family will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Graveside services will be private. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jean was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Texas where she lived for the last 30 years. Jean received her Bachelors of Science and Master of Education from Mississippi State University, and then she received a Master of Divinity from Baylor University. Jean taught for Jacksonville I.S.D. at both the elementary and high school as well at the BridgeMark Center in Tyler. She attended Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and was a member of the church choir at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother. Throughout her life, Jean spent much of her career teaching and caring for special needs children. She also had an entrepreneurial side and was able to start a couple of successful businesses and holds multiple patents in her name. She was constantly keeping busy up until the very end of her life.
She loved contributing her time to help others and being involved in her communities. Jean was on the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society in Tyler, East Texas Crisis Center of Tyler, Tyler Women’s Forum, Board of Directors for both Nan Travis Foundation and Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Margaret (Davis) Haring; her husband Dr. D.B. “Dell” Turner; and her sister, Mary Jane McCarthy.
Jean is survived by her sons, Forrest Chase and wife Tammy of Allen, TX and Michael Chase and wife Mia of Frisco, TX. Her sisters are Leanna Alexander-Horner and husband Scott of Kansas and Cindy Vineyard of Kansas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Rachel Rios and husband Gio, Gabrielle Chase, Benjamin Chase, Madilyn Chase, Hayden Chase, Nathan Chase and Emily Chase; a great-grandson, Kyle Rios and numerous nieces and nephews.
