JB Glaspie
TYLER — JB Glaspie went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Celebration of Life will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Glaspie was born on June 15, 1926 to Mamie and Jim Glaspie in Buncum, Texas, where he spent his childhood. He joined the United States Navy in October of 1944 at the age of seventeen. He served during the end of WWII and for an additional three years. JB was on the USS Walker where he served as a Water Engineer and Battle Station Fireman while stationed in the South Pacific and in Japan. He was in active service during the Surrender of Tokyo.
Glaspie reenlisted in the Navy for an additional four years and fought in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in October 1952 after serving for a total of eight years. JB was very proud to have served his country.
After the Navy, he moved to Port Arthur, Texas and worked as a welder in a refinery. He then moved to Tyler and opened JB Glaspie Motors. He worked in the car business for forty-nine years and retired in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of sixty-five years, Mary Glaspie, son Stephen Glaspie, brother J.A. Glaspie and sister Annelle Harris.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia and son-in-law, Greg Nance of Tyler, grandchildren, David and Stefny Nance of Aledo, Jon and Emily Nance of Coppell, Susan and Ryan Soward of Tyler and Joseph and Jennifer Glaspie of Tyler.
Great-grandchildren include: Drew and Michael Nance, Weston and Wells Nance, Karson, Carter and Caroline Soward, Jodi and Jonah Glaspie and numerous nieces and nephews.
JB was a member of the Henry Marsh Bell Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite. He held several positions in the Sharon Shrine Temple, including Director of the Director Staff, The Potentate in 1976 and Recorder.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed many years of hunting in Llano, San Saba and later in Montalba.
He and Mary were longtime members of Glenwood United Methodist Church, where they taught Sunday School, worked in the youth program and JB served on the Church Board. Later, they joined First Christian Church.
Glaspie married Barbara Williams in 2014. They enjoyed traveling, spending time together and taking care of each other.
If desired, donations be made to Sharon Shrine Temple, 10027 State Hwy 31 E, Tyler, TX 75705 (Sharonshiners.com) or First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701 (Https://fcctyler.org).