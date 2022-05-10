Jay Watson Hansen
MARTIN’S MILL, TX — Services for Jay Watson Hansen, 88, of Martin’s Mill, Texas, were held at 10:00 a.m., May 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Athens Ward with Bishop Dan Garvin officiating.
Mr. Hansen passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 16, 1933 in Ogden, Utah, to Harvey J. Hansen and Marie Watson. He met his beloved wife, Leotta Mae Purser, while they were working at Skaggs Drug Store in Ogden. They married in September of 1952, and enjoyed 58 years of marriage before she passed in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leotta, his parents, brother Glain Hansen and sisters: Renee Frandsen, Vonda Thornton and Sandra Stuart.
Survivors include his brother, Bruce Hansen of Salt Lake City, Utah, son, Curtis Hansen of Martins Mill, Texas, daughters: Jalene Norman of Plano, Texas, Deborah Hansen of Martins Mill, Texas, Cindy and Ken Lane of Anna, Texas, Tracy and Darryl Sanford of Bountiful, Utah, Shelly and Mark Plummer of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jolie and Bill Allen of Trophy Club, Texas. He also cherished 29 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren with two more on the way, and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Sally, Shanara, Shelly and Faith from Heart of Texas Hospice for all their care, compassion and support at this time.