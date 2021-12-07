Jaunques F. Rogers
TYLER — Jaunques Hollembeak Rogers, age 97, passed away peacefully in Corsicana, TX on December 2, 2021. Jaunques grew up in Arkansas City, KS. After marrying Carl Rogers, they moved to Mt. Pleasant, TX where they raised their three children. In 1976 they retired to Tyler, TX.
Jaunques was predeceased by her daughter, Carla; her husband, Carl and her son, Kent. She is survived by her brother, Ted Hollembeak; her son, Phil Rogers; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A graveside burial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.