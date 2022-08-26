Jaunita DeVasher Broyles
TYLER — Jaunita DeVasher Broyles - August 8, 1928 - August 21, 2022 At a very young age, Jaunita demonstrated her independence and perseverance. Born just before the depression and being an only child, she began working at an early age and soon knew that she had a keen mind for business and organization. After marrying Robert Donovan Broyles in Kansas City, MO, they moved to Dallas, Texas, for what was rare at the time, for her job at Eastman Kodak. After moves to Ely, Nevada where her daughter Laura (Broyles) Wilhelm was born and Marshall, Texas where the 2nd daughter Carolyn (Broyles) Kelley was born, they settled in Tyler, Texas. While continuing to be a wife and mother, Jaunita consistently sought out ways to improve her community through her involvement in the Smith County Republican Committee and representing them at the state and national Republican Conventions. While Jaunita will be dearly missed by all who knew her, she knew in the end that she had lived a very full and active 94 year life. Jaunita is survived by her two daughters Laura Wilhelm and Carolyn Kelley.