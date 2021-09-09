Jason Abram Carsten
TYLER — Jason, 49, of Tyler, passed away on August 30, 2021.
Jason was born on June 16, 1972 to Henry and Deanna Carsten in Tyler. After Jason graduated from John Tyler High school, he spent most of his life working in the Oil and Gas industry.
He is survived by both parents, Henry and Deanna Carsten, sisters Yvonne Bitter and Nanette Meakin. His wife Tiffany Carsten. Daughters Kelsey Chrisman, and husband Brandon, of Troup, daughter Jessica of Tyler, Charlee Jae Carsten; daughter due to be born in January of 2022 and one grandchild, Kolbie Chrisman.
Jason enjoyed hunting, woodworking and being in the outdoors. He was the best husband, father and “coach” to granddaughter Kolbie.
Service for Jason is Saturday September 11, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Broadway Location) at 10:00 am. For all that cannot make it, we will have the service on zoom. The family asks that you please wear a mask.
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95648118404