Jarrod McCuller
BULLARD — Memorial services for Michael Jarrod McCuller, 40, of Bullard will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11: 00 a.m. at Flint Baptist Church with Brother Sam Deville officiating. A visitation is planned one hour prior to the memorial service.
Jarrod passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Bullard. He was born April 7, 1980 in Holbrook, Arizona to Richard McCuller and Cherrye Hammond McCuller.
Jarrod was a member of Flint Baptist Church. He graduated from East Texas Baptist University. He worked at Goolsbee Tire of Tyler.
He is survived by his loving family including wife, Aliesha; son, Landon; daughter, Adalyn; parents, Ric and Cherrye McCuller; brother, Derrick; sister-in-law, Alicia; nephew, AJ; and grandmother, Lois McCuller.

