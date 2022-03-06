Jarah Breann Shelton
TYLER — A celebration of the life of Jarah Shelton, 21, of Tyler, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Paul Lemoine officiating.
Heaven gained a beautiful angel on February 25, 2022.
Jarah Breann Shelton was born December 1, 2000, in Manassas, Virginia, the daughter of Todd Shelton and Karen (Elliott) Shelton. She loved her animals, enjoyed fishing, and was so proud of her truck. Jarah was a beautiful and loving daughter, granddaughter, and friend that will be remembered as having a smile that would light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Terry and Royce Shelton; maternal grandfather, Ron Engledow and aunt, Dina Thornton.
Survivors include parents, Karen Shelton of Tyler, Todd Shelton and wife Randi of Crawford; grandparents, Johnnie M. Engledow of Athens, Jeri and Robert Wood of Glen Rose, Milton Jones of Krum; brothers, Jordan Shelton of Athens, Jake Shelton and wife Leah of Ohio, nephews, Wyatt Shelton, Myles Shelton; uncles and aunts, Joe Don Thornton and wife Missy, Justin Jones, Tab and Tai Holiman, Lisa Elliott Vandiver and husband Robert, J’an Shelton; best friend, Esperanza Vasquez; fur babies, Dani and Molly, along with many cousins, extended family members, and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jarah’s name to any local animal shelter of choice.
From her family: “Baby girl, you are so loved by many and will not be forgotten. Rest in peace.”
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.