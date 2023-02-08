Janie Marie Williams
FRANKSTON — Services for Janie Marie Hensley Williams, 81, of Frankston will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Phelps officiating.
Mrs. Williams passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Bullard. She was born April 11, 1941 in Angleton, TX to Leroy Hensley and Ethyl Fowler Hensley.
Janie was a lifelong Baptist. She was raised in Angleton and graduated from Angleton High School. After moving to Tyler, she met Dale Williams and they were married February 10, 1961. She was a bookkeeper for Citizens National Bank until 1978 when Dale opened Dale’s Marine where she worked as a bookkeeper and co-owner from 1978 to 2004.
Janie collected Hallmark Christmas ornaments, Boyd’s Bears, and Department 56 Houses. She also enjoyed watching and feeding birds, and the whitetail deer at their farm. She loved working on puzzles as well.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Elmer Hensley, Claudia May Floyd, and Irene Maines. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Dale Williams; her children, Cheryl Hackler of Tyler, Russell Williams and wife Teresa of Tyler; granddaughter, Taylor Williams of Denton; sibling, Paul “Sonny” Hensley and wife Marie of Alvin; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org).