Janie Faye (Arnold) Arrington
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Janie Faye (Arnold) Arrington of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Janie was born in Floresville, TX and passed away on January 16, 2022. She retired from Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville. Prior to working there, she worked at Uniform Information Services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Willie Lee (Brown) Arnold; husband, Ernest C. Arrington; brothers, Eddie Andy, Artis Carvel, Milton Vaughn Arnold; sister, Marlene Branch; nephew, Andy Arnold, nieces, Tiffany Arnold and April Leava Martin Nundey.
Left to cherish Janie’s memory are her siblings, Linda Hamby of Elkhart; Johnnie Arnold of Palestine, Troy Arnold and wife Carol of Tennessee and Wanda Martin of Rusk. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Perkins, Jerry Hamby, Troy Arnold, John Smoot, Ronnie Johnston, Aaron Martin, and John (Bubba) Martin.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.