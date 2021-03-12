Janie Aileen Malone
WINNSBORO — Janie Malone of Rhonesboro, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. A graveside memorial service will be held at Grice Cemetery in Upshur County on Saturday, March 13, at 2 pm under the direction of Croley Funeral Home-Gilmer.
Janie was Operations Manager/Escrow Officer for Central Title Company in Tyler, Texas.
Janie was born on February 3, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas, to Doyle Edward High and Evelyn Marie “Polly” Bass High. She is survived by brothers, Melvin High of Irving and Doyle Max High and wife, Janice, of Winnsboro; nephews, Skipper High and wife, Becky, Brian High and wife, Holly, Jacob High and fiance, Meghann; nieces, Ronna Reaves and husband, Allen, Lynn Fletcher, and Juli Weddle; chosen daughter, Jennifer Shelton, and husband, Darin; chosen grandson, Garin; numerous nieces and nephews, uncles, aunt, cousins, and friends. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association of Tyler.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net
