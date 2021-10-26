Janice Marie Cullen Connally
TYLER — Graveside services for Janice M. Cullen Connally, age 76 of Tyler, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Dover Cemetery with Bro. Sylvester Matthews officiating and under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Janice passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 in Tyler. She was born June 9, 1945 in Dallas, Texas to the late John Franklin and Nellie (Griffith) Cullen. Janice was a lifelong resident of Tyler where she was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, working outside in her yard, her puppy dogs, and spending time with her beloved family. Janice was a retired LVN. She was preceded in death by husbands, William I. Connally and Floyd L. Moseley; sister, Patricia Cullen; and brother, John Joseph Cullen. Janice is survived by her children, DelMarie Moseley Snyder and husband, Harold of Tyler and Floyd Neal Moseley and wife, Dava of Tyler; sisters, Johnell Thompson and husband, Toby of St. Jo, Texas, Sharon Harley and husband, Tommy of Van, Texas, Debbie West and husband, Russell of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Elizabeth Packer and husband, Jonathan of New Braunfels, Texas, Rachel Innerarity and husband, Jordan of Richardson, Texas, Ryan Moseley and wife, Kelli of Whitehouse, Texas, Austin Moseley of Whitehouse, Texas, and Hunter Moseley of Tyler; 4 great grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.