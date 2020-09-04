Janice Faye Walker
TYLER — Services for Janice Faye Kirkland are scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020 10:00 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Kerwin King eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Janice Faye Kirkland was born June 8, 1957 in Bullard, Texas to James Lamar Kirkland and Bessie Ann Towels Kirkland. She was a graduate of John Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College. She was a certified CNA.
She was a member of Carter Temple CME Church.
She leaves as survivors, 2 sons Schunvontze Walker and Courtney Kirkland. One sister Deborah King. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home 1:00-8:00 PM.
