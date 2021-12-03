JANICE COFER
CHANDLER — A celebration of life for Mrs. Janice Marie Cofer, 77 of Chandler, will be held 11:00 am Saturday, December 4th, at Brooks-Sterling & Garret Memorial Chapel, Tyler Texas.
Mrs. Janice Thompson Cofer, daughter of the late Rosa Lee Davis - Marrow was born January 10, 1944. She graduated from A.M. Story High School, Palestine Texas in 1961. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education with a Major in Business Education from Jarvis Christian College in 1967. She was a faithful member of Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance Chandler.
She married Joe Dean Cofer of Chandler, Texas in 1975. To this union, one daughter was born Josette Marie Cofer - Shankle (Delvecchio). He preceded her in death. She was the grandmother or “Gram” of two granddaughters, Mary Rose and Martha Marie and sister of Cynthia Morrow - Jones.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 1:00-8:00 at Brooks Sterling and Garrett Funeral home.