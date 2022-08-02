Janice Aileen Tuomi
TYLER — Janice Aileen Tuomi joined her Lord and Savior on July 28, 2022, having just celebrated her 91st birthday.
She was born to Neil and Cecelia Tuomi on July 27, 1931 in Vermilion Lake Township, Tower, Minnesota. Baptized shortly after birth, she formally affirmed her faith on June 16, 1946 and remained a devout Christian the duration of her life.
Jan was graduated from Tower Soudan High School in 1949 and from the St. Cloud State Teachers College with an A.E. degree in 1951. She continued her education during her years of teaching, earning a B.A. from Colorado State College of Education in 1957 and an M.A. from Stephen F. Austin University in 1962. Jan taught elementary school in Gilbert, NM as well as in Crosby and Humble, TX before settling in Tyler in 1964. While in Tyler, she taught for two years at Moore Middle School before becoming an academic counselor; first at Moore, and then for 26 years at Robert E. Lee High School. During summer breaks and in retirement, Jan loved to travel; often with her best friend, Nell Samford, a fellow teacher who preceded her in death. She was an excellent seamstress and a determined cribbage player!
Jan was also preceded in death by her sister, Verna Stam and brother, Dennis Tuomi. She was blessed to be in regular contact with her many nieces and nephews and their children.
There will be a memorial service for Jan at Trinity Lutheran Church the afternoon of Friday, August 5th at 2:30. Her remains will be laid to rest at a later date in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jan’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Hunter St., Tyler, Texas 75701.