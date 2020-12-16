Janet Stamps Hogan

Jan fought the good fight while battling headaches and COVID-19 and is now resting peacefully. She was called home by her Father in Heaven Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Tyler. She was born June 7, 1956 in Overton, Texas to Truitt and Lillie Joyce Stamps.
Jan was a member of Birthday Club, East Texas Association of Petroleum Landmen, East Texas Symphony Organization, Green Acres Baptist Church, Junior League of Tyler, Robert E. Lee Football Mom’s Club, Rose Bud Garden Club, Texas Rose Festival Association. She attended Tyler Junior College & began her working career in 1979 as a Petroleum Landman with Tenneco Oil Company then transitioned into sales for Hershey Chocolate Company. She ended her working career in 2010 as a Petroleum Landman.
Every year, Jan looked forward to vacations in Lake Tahoe and the Atlantis with her family. The countless memories made during these times will last a lifetime. Jan was a devoted friend to many people of all walks of life.
Jan was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Joyce Stamps. She is survived by her loving family including her father Truitt; sister Donna Turner and husband, Jay; her husband, Mike and her four children Elizabeth Simons Ruff and husband, Sean of Austin, Texas; William Carter Robbins and wife, Nicole of Tyler, Texas; Hunter Robert Hogan and wife, Chelsey of Louisville, Kentucky and Lauren Virginia Hogan of Evansville, Indiana. The greatest joy of Jannie’s life were her six grandchildren Lillie and London; Riley and Whitman; Hallie and Heidi. She was a friend to many and a stranger to none.
If desired, memorials may be made to Children’s Miracle Network 100 E. Ferguson, Ste. 800, Tyler, Texas 75702.