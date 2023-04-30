Janet Lee Palmer Torrance
NAPLES — Janet Torrance, 86, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023 following a long illness. Janet was born August 16, 1936, in Siloam Springs, AR, to Chester Harper and Nadine Lewis Palmer.
Janet attended Classen High School in Oklahoma City, graduating in 1954. She enrolled at Oklahoma State University and pledged with the Beta Zeta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Being a Theta was a life-long joy for Janet including the happiness of having her daughter Catherine Cape and granddaughter Anne Cape follow her in membership as legacies. Janet married while at OSU and transferred with her husband to the University of Oklahoma, starting her family while in college. Janet and husband Randy moved to Tyler, TX in 1959 as a family of five, including children Rick, Catherine, David. Michael was born in 1961, completing her nuclear family.
Janet set a high standard for her children for community service and leadership as a tireless volunteer. Janet served in the Junior League of Tyler for 15 years in various capacities from service volunteer to event co-chairs and chairpersons, officers, and eventually President of the Tyler Junior League until transitioning to Sustainer at age 40. Janet was active in the Symphony League of Tyler and in the Tyler Rose Festival for several years, including service as the Queen’s dresser. Janet also served in Altar Guild at Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler. She was the consummate servant-leader in her roles, always ready to roll-up her sleeves for what needed to be done, and unafraid to lead, even as she usually believed others could do the jobs better than she could.
Janet met Jarred Torrance in Tyler in early 1978. They were a wonderful match, were married in October of that year, and spent 29 lovely years together until Jarred’s death in 2008. The couple honeymooned in Big Sur and later decided to move to Pacific Grove, CA. Janet and Jarred pursued their passions together for the performing arts, museums, gardening, ‘antiquing’, and travel. Janet and Jarred eventually settled in Tulsa, OK to be centrally located for their expanding number of grandchildren. They became active volunteers at Trinity Episcopal Church and the Iron Gate Soup Kitchen. While in Tulsa, Jarred and Janet formed Torrance Designs, serving home and commercial design needs of clients in the metropolitan area, until the couple retired in 2005. After her beloved Jarred died, Janet moved in 2009 to Atlanta, GA where daughter Catherine lived. Janet delighted in the years in Atlanta, sharing mutual interests in dining, the arts, and travel with Catherine. Janet joined sons Rick and Michael and daughters-in-law Chris and Shannon in Naples in 2016 as her mobility began to decline. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020 and entered hospice care in 2022. She maintained her indomitable spirit throughout, until a peaceful end with family at her side.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents Chester and Nadine Palmer, her sister Anne Gers, brother Richard Palmer, her husband Jarred Rivers Torrance, step-daughter Nancy Wolfe, and step-son Jarred Torrance.
Janet is survived by her children, Rick Cape (Chris), Catherine Cape, David Cape (Shirley), Michael Cape (Shannon); her stepsons Greg Torrance (Junella) and Jim Shaw; her grandchildren; Cameron Cape, Kendall Harvey (Kyle), Connie Daryoush (Josh), Anne Cape; her step grandchildren Fauna Hurley (Sean), Falleen Shaw (Jorgette Grosso); her great grandchildren Brooks Harvey, Collins Harvey, Vera Hurley, and Forrest Hurley; her sister-in-law Lynn H. Palmer; her nephews and nieces Brian Tiernan (Becky), Troy Edwards, Julia Jackson-Fowler (Jeff), Darin Tiernan, Richard Palmer, Jr (Kerri), Chris Palmer (Susanne), Tracy Tiernan, and Melissa Harris (John); and by twenty-three great and great-great nieces and nephews.
No funeral will be scheduled. A private graveside service will be held in Oklahoma City in the near future. Janet was a faithful supporter of research to cure Friedreich’s Ataxia, along with her children. Memorial gifts may be made to the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) https://www.curefa.org/ways-to-help/ways-to-donate