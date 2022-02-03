Janet Leah Barber Townsend
LONGVIEW — Janet Leah Barber Townsend, 76, of Longview, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Janet was born on December 22, 1945, in Providence, Rhode Island but was soon brought back to Texas where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was the only daughter of Archie and Oline Hicks Barber of Big Sandy.
After graduating as the Valedictorian of her class from Big Sandy High School in 1964, Janet attended Tyler Junior College, and soon after began her work life at Tyler Bank and Trust in Tyler. She had the heart and soul of an adventurer and was quickly drawn to a career in the travel industry where she stayed until retirement. Her work took her all over the world, and she guided many others through group tours and cruises throughout the years. Her favorite trips were to the islands of Hawaii, a place she called her 2nd home.
Janet married Melvin Earle ‘Tank’ Townsend on September 4, 1993 and they shared a life of laughter and love for 28 years. She is also survived by her son, Sean W. Byrd and wife, Anne, of Minneapolis, MN, granddaughter, Terri, and great-granddaughters, Holly and Harriet; stepson, Bart Townsend and wife, Mary Ruth, of Pittsburgh, and grandson, Grady; also, her beloved ‘daughter’/friend, Christa Chapman and husband Keith of Tyler, and her two ‘extra’ grandsons, Tyler Fleet of Lubbock, and Tanner Emery of Tyler.
While the family is honoring her wishes that there be no formal memorial service, they also hope that all those who knew her will celebrate her amazing life in their own special ways - giving thanks for this beautiful woman and a life well-lived. Her ashes will be scattered on her beloved island of Maui.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Cal Farley Boy’s Ranch in Amarillo.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.