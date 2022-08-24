Janet Herrington Herrington Merritt
KILGORE — Janet Herrington Merritt, 72, of Kilgore completed her earthly journey on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Longview. A visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, TX. Service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Kilgore, TX. Interment will be held at 10:30 on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Texas State Cemetery, located at 909 Navasota Street, in Austin, TX.
Janet was a loving mother of three, and adoring wife to husband Tommy Merritt, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Gregg County, TX. Janet was born on February 11, 1950, in Kilgore, TX. Janet attended and graduated from Kilgore High School. She graduated with an Associates of Science degree in 1970 from Kilgore College. She was honored and held fond memories of her time as a Kilgore Rangerette from 1968 through 1970. Janet attended the University of Texas at Austin and was a passionate Longhorn fan. Janet and Tommy were married on July 5, 1972. She followed in her mother’s vocation working as an accountant while they resided in Baton Rouge, LA. She and Tommy returned to the Longview/Kilgore area in 1974. Janet was a devoted mother to her children. Janet accepted Christ and was baptized at the First Baptist Church on April 8, 1979, where she remained a lifetime member.
Janet worked with many organizations throughout the years; The Junior League of Longview, TX, Texas Legislative Ladies Club of Texas, Trinity School of Texas, and the Kilgore Rangerettes Alumni Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents Olan McKinley and Betty Jo Hamilton Herrington. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Hon. Tommy Merritt of Kilgore; three children Hon. Missy Merritt and Justin Smith, Meredith A. Merritt, and Thomas C. Merritt II and wife Lori Merritt; three grandchildren McKinley Merritt Smith, Thomas C. Merritt III (Tripp), and Marlo Merritt.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to the Janet Herrington Merritt Rangerette Scholarship, at Kilgore College.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com