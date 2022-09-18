Janet Hale
TYLER — Janet L. (Jan) Hale, 86, of Tyler died Tuesday evening, Sept. 13. She is survived by husband of 45 years, Charles Hale and four children - Jeff (Linda) Snyder, Chico, CA; Cindy Snyder, Keller, TX; Chuck Hale, Cedar Rapids, IA; Ken Hale; Ames, IA; son-in-law Victor Pisano, San Antonio; and eldest sister, Donna Johnston, Osceola; plus eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Beth Snyder Pisano as well as parents, Don and Helen White and brothers, John and Jim White, all of Des Moines, Iowa.
Celebration of life services are being planned at Emerald Bay Community Church in Bullard. A memorial service also is being planned for family and friends in her home town of Des Moines, Iowa, at a later date.
Full obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10927609