Janet Elizabeth Canfield
FREDERICKSBURG — Janet Elizabeth Canfield of Fredericksburg passed away on July 1, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born to John “Jack” Stradinger Jr. and Jane Howard Stradinger in Wharton TX on September 10, 1943. She married Thomas Hale Canfield on February 13, 1965 in Bellaire TX.
She is survived by her husband Thomas H. Canfield of Fredericksburg, son Thomas Canfield and wife Melany of Mason, daughter Catherine Sherman and husband Scot of San Francisco, CA, sister Judy Reeves of Austin and 7 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Jane Stradinger, Son Ted Canfield, brother John Stradinger and sister Jean Sullivan.
A memorials service will take place on July7, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. In Fredericksburg TX. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Chose Life Sunday School Class, Prayer Shawl Ministry.
Memorials may be made to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospice, George West Cemetery Association or the charity of your choice.