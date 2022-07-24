Janelle Zimmerman Lively
WHITEHOUSE — On Monday, July 18, 2022, Janelle Zimmerman Lively (Nana) left us and went home to heaven. She passed away at Oak Hill Terrace Memory Care in Tyler, Texas, after a very brief stay. The 23rd Psalm tells us “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Heaven gained a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend with her passing.
Janelle was born October 30, 1931, in Winnsboro, Texas, to Elbert Noble Zimmerman and Mollie Myrtis Adams Zimmerman. A lifelong, active Baptist, Janelle was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Tyler, Texas, at the time of her passing. She had attended school in Gladewater and Houston, Texas. Janelle retired from Deer Park ISD in 1982. She also served as the nursery coordinator at South Avenue Baptist Church, Pasadena, Texas, for many years.
Janelle was known for her love of landscaping and gardening, sharing with anyone who desired a “start” of any of her beloved perennials and lilies. She worked hard in her yard every opportunity she got. She was also an avid reader and read during the winter when it was too cold to go outside. Her favorite saying was “take it one day at a time.” Janelle wanted all of her family to get the best education possible. She helped and supported her family in this matter that was so important to her.
Janelle was married to Carl Leonard Lively, Jr. for almost 75 years. She has been reunited with him in Heaven after he preceded her in death, June 14, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hubert Garlon Zimmerman and Barney Gene Zimmerman; son, Carl Leonard Lively, III; and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Lively Peace.
Janelle is survived by her loving family; daughters, Claudette Elaine Davison and her husband, Ricky Lawrence Davison, and Carlene Lively Lee and her husband, Robert Eugene Lee all of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, Thomas Scott Davison and his wife, Joanna, Robert Aaron Davison and his wife, Rebecca, Stephen Brett Davison and his wife, Heather, Robert Jared Lee, Jana Marie Lee Slade and her husband, Gaines, Michael James Lively, Daniel Richard Little and his wife, Miranda, and Laura Ann Hebert Rodriquez and her husband, Juan; great-grandchildren, Matthew Davison, Rachel Davison, Holly Davison, Madison Davison, Benjamin Davison, Lindor Davison, Laurel Lee, Emerson Slade, Trinity Lively, Abigail Little, Jackson Little, Daniel Hebert, Jolene Rodriquez, Trey Rodriquez, and Jacob Rodriquez; sister, Barbara Faye Zimmerman Elliott of Fredericksburg; brother, Kenneth Hue Zimmerman of Galveston; and friend, Jan Wood of Tyler.
Plans are being made for a memorial service that will be held at a later date to honor Janelle and Carl. Arrangements prepared by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Children’s Ministry, (www.phbctyler.com), 13590 Hwy 110 S. Tyler, TX 75707.