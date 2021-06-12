Janelda Kelly
TYLER — A funeral service for Janelda Kelly of Tyler, is scheduled at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Bro. Harold Conaway will officiate.
Janelda entered eternal life on June 10, 2021. She was born in Houston, TX on July 29, 1957 to Levi and June Clakley.
Janelda loved life and deeply loved her daughter. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her fierce spirit. Janelda loved Christmas and made it magical with her handmade crafts and beautiful gift wrapping. She was a Christian who loved Jesus so deeply that her last words were, “thank you Jesus”. Using her talent of crafting, she made many things throughout the years. She has gifted many wreaths, mini trees and paintings to loved ones. Janelda was a fantastic cook, especially fried chicken, mashed potatoes and milk gravy. She was an avid collector of kitchen gadgets and pyrex and she loved QVC shopping! She worked for many years as a rural carrier for the USPS, but thoroughly enjoyed retirement and time spent with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sheila Steele and brother, Darrell Clakley.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Renee Conner and husband Chris (Janelda’s best friend and whom she adored) of McKinney; sisters, Dixie Rachell and husband Gary of New Harmony, TX and Diane Chapman and husband Dennis of Prattville, AL. She is also survived by her two grandchildren Bailee Saenz and Carson Conner; three great-grandchildren Levi Casey Saenz, Addison Grace Saenz and Riley Jett Saenz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
