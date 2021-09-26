Jane Swindell
FLINT — Memorial services for Jane Swindell, 86, of Flint will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 at Flint Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Deville officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held before the memorial service on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.
Jane Swindell passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Flint. She was born in Midland to Gordon Williford Dabney and Frances Almeda Evans.
She graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Social Work. She was very proud of the work she did as a social worker. She loved retirement. Her favorite things were spending time with family and painting. She enjoyed church and the many friends she made in Tyler.
She met her husband in Dallas and raised her family in Carrollton. Jane and Earl fulfilled their dream and retired to Tyler in 2000 to enjoy the trees, the birds, and the roses.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dean Swindell. She is survived by her loving family including daughter, Karen and her husband, Thomas Merriman and their daughter, Kathryn; daughter Sharon and husband, Paul McCool; and son, Brian and his wife, Christi Swindell and their children Elizabeth and Jack.
If desired, memorials may be made to Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868W, Flint, Texas 75762 (www.flintbc.net).