Jane McGrede Anderson
TYLER — Jane McGrede Anderson, age 96, of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully at The Hospice of East Texas on September 21, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, David Woods Anderson; her son David “Rusty” McGrede Anderson; brother Gilbert McGrede and wife Gracie; brother Henry McGrede and wife Wanda; brother Louis McGrede and wife June.
Jane was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on December 3, 1924 to the late Novie and Henry McGrede. She attended Lindenwood Girl’s School in St. Charles, Missouri and later Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. After graduation, she lived and worked in Dallas later moving to Tyler where she married and raised two sons. Jane was cherished by her family and friends and was very much an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. With her sweet spirit, she lived an exemplary life and truly loved everyone. Kind and giving, her strong faith influenced every aspect of her life and she was a perfect model of Ephesians 4:32 - “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you”
Jane is survived by her son, Rowe McGrede Anderson and wife Betty; grandchildren, Winn Anderson Skeen and husband Jack; Haley McGrede Anderson; nieces, Joye Jones, Anne Ashcroft, Linda Cranford and nephew Steve McGrade.
The family of Mrs. Anderson would like to thank Diane Krizan, Janie Mae Hardin, Jean Polk, Katie Jones, Sonya Pryor and Londie Rogers for the compassionate care they provided Jane over the years.
A private service honoring Jane’s life will be held on Friday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials to: Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, Texas 75702 Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701
“But God will redeem my soul from the power of the grave; he shall receive me. Selah” - Psalm 49:15