Jane Everett Whitney
TYLER — Jane Everett Whitney died peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 following a prolonged illness. A celebration of life graveside will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, presided by the Rev. David Luckenbach of Christ Episcopal Church.
She was dedicated to her family, church, and community and leaves behind a legacy of keen intellect, insight, and service. In her own words,” I strongly believe that volunteer work offers each of us an opportunity to celebrate life by responding to it in areas outside of our own friends and families.”
She was predeceased by her husband of almost 68 years, Raymond Lee “Buddy” Whitney, Jr. in May of 2021. She is survived by her son, Clayton E. Whitney, M.D. and wife Beth of Tyler; grandson, Russell Latimer Whitney and wife Carrie and great-grandson, James Stanford Whitney of Houston; grandson, Stewart Lee Whitney, M.D. and wife Kali and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth York Whitney of Dallas; and granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Whitney of Houston. She was predeceased by her parents and grandson, Duncan Leachman Whitney. She also is survived by two nieces, Carolyn Lockett McCrocklin and husband John of San Marcos and Linda Lockett of Austin.
She was an only child born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Thomas Walter Everett and Elizabeth Dodd Everett of Georgia on August 31, 1931. At 6 weeks of age she moved to Fort Worth, Texas where her father rose to be the Superintendent of Production for the Sinclair Oil Company. The oil business eventually brought them to Tyler in 1944 where she made life-long friends. She was a voracious reader, often reading a book a day. She credited her love of English to Tyler High School and to her teacher, Miss Sarah Marsh. She often said that she became an English major because it was easy and repetitious after having Miss Marsh.
She attended Randolph Macon Woman’s College in Virginia for two years and then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity and graduated from the University in 1952 with a BA in English. She was working in New York City when she returned to attend a Tyler wedding and served as a bridesmaid in another Tyler wedding. There she met a dapper young veteran and honors business graduate of the University of Texas. She and “Buddy” Whitney were married 6 months later at Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler on July 18, 1953. She was a member of the Altar Guild, attended Thursday Bible Class and served on various committees for church projects and organizations.
A community volunteer for over 50 years, she was filled with an appreciation of art, literature, history, and travel. She served as President of the Junior League of Tyler, the Tyler Junior Garden Club, the Friends of the Library, and served on the boards of various organizations. She was most proud of negotiating the terms of the lease between the Tyler Museum of Art with Dr. Jenkins of Tyler Junior College. She was a favorite docent of the Museum. She was an early volunteer for PATH and was honored to serve on the Child Welfare Board which oversaw the Mattie Fair Home. About PATH she wrote that “at PATH we have an opportunity to work with people of our community that are in some type of emergency.”
She loved interacting with good friends, especially the “Bridge Club” which met monthly for lunch for over 50 years (they quit playing Bridge in 1956), her old Supper Club, and her Birthday Club lunches with dear friends. She loved to travel, whether to Italy and or to Dixieland Festivals with her husband. Art museums, bookstores, and libraries were favorite destinations.
We are extremely grateful for the excellent care given by Henrietta Dominguez and Jennifer Vargas, and earlier by Liz Gaona and Mary Carrasco, which allowed us to preserve both her comfort and dignity.
Grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Endowment Fund of Christ Episcopal Church at 118 South Bois d’Arc, Tyler, Tx. 75702 (www.christchurchtyler.org), The Tyler Museum of Art at 1300 S. Mahon, Tyler, Tx 75701 (https://tylermuseum.org), or to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation at 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler, Tx. 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).