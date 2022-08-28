Jane Ann Pfeiffer
FLINT — A funeral Mass for Jane Ann Pfeiffer, 96, of Flint, will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, with Father James Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pfeiffer passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. She was born Sept. 21, 1925 in East Bernard, Texas to Joseph William Twardowski and Theresa Josephine Kowalski Twardowski.
Raised in a Polish community in South Texas, Jane spoke only Polish until she started school at age 5. From a young age, she helped support her family by picking cotton alongside her parents and 9 siblings. When she was 17, the U.S. had entered WWII, so she moved to Houston with a group of close friends to become a “Rosie the Riveter,” building rifles and assembling parts of howitzers. All of this was to support the war effort and help financially support her parents and younger siblings.
Jane was a strikingly beautiful woman with an equally beautiful soul. She was an angel walking on the ground. Throughout her life, she was completely devoted to her husband, Carl; daughters, Sharon and Patricia and her large extended family. She lovingly hosted most family holiday parties, as her mother spent her last years under Jane’s care. Jane never forgot a birthday or graduation card for her nieces and nephews. She truly led a life of service to others and to God.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband and 8 of her siblings. She is survived by her brother, Ray Twardowski and family; her daughters; Sharon’s husband, Wayne Fourniquet and their sons, Clayton (Kasey) and Cory (Holli) and great-grandsons, Cody, Tucker, and Carl - along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.