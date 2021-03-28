Jamie Odell Deason
TYLER — Jamie Odell Deason, 93, of Tyler, Texas passed away on March 17, 2021 in the presence of family and friends.
Jamie was born on October 5, 1927 to Horace Chester Deason and Irma (Brooks) Deason. Jamie served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1947. Besides spending time talking and visiting with family and friends, he loved fixing things, making his grandchildren laugh with his made-up sayings and taking care of his many cats.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Faye Emfinger, his grandchildren Laura DiGerolamo,Ryan Deason, Sarah Deason, Michael P. Deason, Michelle McCormick, Dana Gray, Heather Bell, Jesse Deason and Amanda Deason; his 15 great-grandchildren, and his sisters Darlene Self, Mary Jane Pannell, Jetta Sallee, and Barbara Prior.
Jamie is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Reba Jo Cobb and Shirlene Deason, his brother James Buddy Deason, his son, Michael O. Deason and his grandson Matthew Deason.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:00am at Zion Hill Cemetery, 3558 County Rd. 368 E., Henderson, TX 75654. Flowers or donations may be sent to 11883 US Hwy. 69 N., Tyler, TX 75706.
