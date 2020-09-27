Jamie Leigh Kittrell

Mrs. Kittrell passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Tyler. She was born September 9, 1988 to John and Johnna Rader Hutchins. She grew up and was raised in Tyler, attending Robert E. Lee High School, and Tyler Junior College. She worked at Christus Trinity Mother Francis for the last several years, where she was loved by her work family.
Jamie was the apple of her family’s eye. She was a spontaneous soul, loving-hearted daughter and sister, and a spit ball of fire. She loved the Saturdays on the lake fishing with her Dad, fashion shows on the lake piers, and playing dress up with all the cousins. She was always there to put to smile on your face whether it be coloring her sister’s face with markers, or singing to Shania Twain and Spice Girls. She was her Momma’s girl and her Daddy’s world. The Happiest moment of her life was on October 9, 2018 when she married the love of her life, Paul Scott Kittrell. She was a dedicated, loyal, and loving wife. She loved playing house, cooking, hanging out with family, and watching her ID channels. She adored her fur babies, Gage, and Mr. Peaches. She was a proud aunt to her precious nieces, Rosemary and Vivian Deere. She and Paul enjoyed hanging out with their friends, listening to music, and envisioning future plans. She enjoyed a good day outdoors, and near the water. You could always find her with a glowing tan, and her beaded energy bracelets. Her infectious laugh would always put a smile on your face. She was a Strong, Brave, Caring and Loving soul that will be missed Forever & Always by all her family. Fly high like a feather in the sky, our Sweet Angel!
She is survived by her loving family, her husband, Paul Scott Kittrell and her parents, Johnna and John Hutchins. She is also survived by her sister, Haley Noelle Hutchins; grandparents, Beckie and John Rader; in-laws, Lucinda and Scott Kittrell, Luci and Jason Deere; nieces, Rosemary and Vivian Deere, and many more loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to Brain Aneurysm Foundation, https:bafound.org, or SPCA of East Texas http:/spcaeasttx.com.