James Williams Campbell
TYLER — James William Campbell, 96, Tyler, died July 7, 2021. Born and raised in Chapel Hill North Carolina. Left behind is his wife of 70 years Alice Campbell and his two children Dennis Campbell and Gary Campbell.
James graduated from Baylor university in 1951. He joined the US Air Force and served as a member of the strategic air command. Among his duties was Airplane navigator. His tours and travels took him all over the world.
In 1970, after 21 years of service, James retired from the military at the rank of Major. Family relocated and settled in Tyler, Texas where James continued to teach at Tyler Junior College until 1982.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 15, 11am, at Waco Memorial Cemetery. 6623 IH 35 Waco, Texas.
