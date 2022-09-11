James William Reese
TYLER — It is with great sadness that the family of James “Jim” Reese announce his passing after a long illness. He was born June 6, 1938 in Dallas, but lived almost all of his life in Tyler. After graduating from high school, he earned a degree from Stephen F. Austin University and married Sondra Edmondson, also of Tyler, in 1959, and together they raised three children. After her passing in 2002, he never remarried.
He had three passions in life. The first - by far - was hunting and shooting, which he did for over seventy years. His happiest times were probably the many hunting/camping trips that he took with his friends and family over the decades. This provided him with material for countless stories which, as a natural storyteller, he enjoyed recounting. Second, he loved yard work, especially tending his azaleas, gardenias, and camellias. And finally, he loved dogs and almost always had a Weimaraner named Misty. Other pastimes included playing 42, reloading shotgun shells, and skeet shooting.
He was known for his good humor and spirits, easy smile, and willingness to help out those around him. To his children, he was loved as a man of high integrity and honesty who encouraged them in whatever pursuits they took up. He was an amazing husband to his wife of forty-two years, and before her death he supported her passion by attending doll conventions with her all around the country. As a widower, he spent his time volunteering at local charities.
He spent virtually all of his professional career selling insurance for Allstate. He was a member of First Baptist Church Tyler his entire life. He is survived by his daughter Gayle Timaeus and his son Byron Reese and wife Sharon. His other son, James Reese, preceded him in death in 2019. Additionally, he has six grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Glenn Reese and wife Anne as well as his sister Sue Love and her husband Robert, all also of Tyler, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family also wishes to express their gratitude to Jim’s faithful caregiver Mary Jacobsen for her kindness and friendship and for taking him on all those meandering country drives he enjoyed so much.
No service is planned. The family is holding a private graveside. They ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Ducks Unlimited, Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, or Nicholas Pet Haven.