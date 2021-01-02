James “Steve” Plunk
WILLS POINT - A drive through visitation for James Stephen “Steve” Plunk, 49, of Wills Point, TX, is scheduled from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 2, 2020, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. The family asks that visitors please remain in their vehicles.
