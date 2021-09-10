James “Speedbuggy” Anthony
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. James Anthony, 69 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, Septembr 11, 2021 at 12 pm in the sanctuary of New Home Baptist Church in Overton, Texas with Evangelist Dr. Shelia Holmes serving as eulogist. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE IS REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Anthony was born on December 14, 1951 and transitioned on September 5, 2021. He was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School and received his Associate Degree from Tyler Junior College. Mr. Anthony retired from Trane, served in both the United States Navy and Marines and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where he served as Superintendent of the church, Sunday School Teacher and a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister. His memories will be cherished in the hearts of his daughters; Henrietta Anthony and Vakesha Anthony both of Tyler, Carnetha Anthony of Minnesota, one brother, two sisters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.