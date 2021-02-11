James S. Hardy
TYLER — A memorial service for James S. Hardy, 89, of Tyler will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating. The service will be live-streamed and available for viewing, use the link below for additional details. A private interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Hardy passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Tyler. He was born September 2, 1931 in Sherman to Harrell and Mary Stewart Hardy.
Jim was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church, member and former president of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives and Texas Economic Development Council, a member of Chamber Professionals of East Texas, American Chamber of Commerce Executives, International Economic Development Council, Leadership Tyler, and Sister Cities. He also worked as a volunteer for the AARP Tax Aide program for 20 years. A graduate of Austin College in Sherman Texas, Jim worked 35 years in Chamber of Commerce organizations in Texas, most recently as the of Chief Executive Officer with the Tyler Chamber of Commerce.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harrell and Mary Stewart Hardy. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Ruth Hardy; daughters, Susan Steele, Carolyn Rowley and Beverly Kennington; sons-in-law, James Steele, Michael Rowley and Rusty Kennington; grandchildren, Meg and John Rowley and Jim and Katy Kennington.
If desired, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, 230 W Rusk St, Tyler Texas 75701 (https://onrealm.org/fpctyler/-/give/now) or The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, PO Box 6151, Tyler, TX 75711
