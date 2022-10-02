James Rockwell Tomlin
KATIE — James Tomlin was born on August 2, 1963 to James and Linda Tomlin, and died suddenly August 27, 2022 in Nicaragua while visiting his 7 week old grandson.
He attended schools in Tyler and graduated from Robert E. Lee, Tyler Junior College, and Texas A&M. He was active in Green Acres Church as a teen and Encourager Church in Houston as an adult. He was dedicated to his beliefs his whole life.
He was preceded in death by grandparents. Don and Margaret Tomlin, Erbie and Elizabeth Red, and uncle, Gary Tomlin. He is survived by his parents, son Jameson, Alexander and James Wyatt Tomlin, sister Shannon Tomlin Graham, aunts Donna Red, Donna Skidmore, and Carolyn Duncan. Cousins Douglas Tomlin, Shelly Schmidt Lee and Jeff Crump, Bren Bullard, Garret, Erin and Liam Graham.
Visitors and staff to Oakwood are asked not to mention this to his mother.
Services are pending and will be at Encourager Church.