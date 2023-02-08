James Robert Evans
FORT WORTH — James Robert “Bobby” Evans, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 87 on February 2, 2023.
Bobby was loved by many, and his memory will be cherished by all whose lives he touched. He was loving, fun, smart, inspiring, and kind.
Bobby was born in San Angelo, Texas, on March 30, 1935, to Bernice Glasscock Evans of Sonora, Texas, and Walter Sidney (Sid) Evans of Sonora, Texas. He did most of his growing up in Bronte, Texas on the family ranch. He graduated from Central High School in San Angelo, Texas.
He went on to attend Texas Tech University. Bobby earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. During his college years, he was a member of the ROTC and served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers
While attending Texas Tech University, he met his wife of 64 years, Billie Jean Ward of Monahans, Texas. In marriage, they were known for their deep love for one another, support, and partnership and enjoyed traveling together all over the United States and on two trips to Europe. Bobby was an avid Texas Tech Red Raider football fan and always wore his Tech gear on gamedays. He also loved spending time at the ranch in Bronte with friends and family.
Bobby had a long career with the Texas Department of Transportation as a Civil Engineer working in various positions in Lubbock, San Angelo, Del Rio and Tyler. He retired as District Engineer in Tyler after 42 years of service with the department.
While serving as District Engineer in Tyler, he initiated the Adopt-A-Highway program, which has spread throughout the world. The successful program earned Bobby a feature article in Reader’s Digest, and the “Phoenix Award” from the Society of American Travel Writers. Recognition of the Adopt-A-Highway program has come from the Texas Transportation Commission, the Texas Legislature, and continues to be featured in magazines, newspapers, and periodicals. Bobby was awarded the Community Builders Award from the Grand Lodge of Texas in 1996. The International Adopt-A-Highway Association conferred honorary membership to Bobby in 2007. In October 2010 he received the Gibb Gilchrist Award from Texas A&M University for outstanding service in highway engineering with TxDOT. Bobby was featured in the Legacy Section in the April 2016 edition of Texas Living. In June 2016 Bobby received the Leadership Award from Keep Texas Beautiful. While in Tyler, he severed as Chairman of the Texas Alliance of Minority Engineers, as President of the Tyler Downtown Rotary Club, member of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and President of the State Highway 31 Association.
After his retirement with TxDOT in August 1995, Bobby and Billie Jean moved back to San Angelo, and he enjoyed his second career in the private sector working Business Development and Client Relations for BWR Corporation, WSBC Civil Engineers Inc., and Arcadis. He retired from Arcadis in June 2010.
After Bobby fully retired, Bobby and Billie Jean moved to Fort Worth where he made many new friends, was active in Arlington Heights United Methodist Church and loved eating out at all the restaurants Fort Worth has to offer.
He was a loving and devoted father to his children, Susan and Mark. He taught Sunday School in the Children’s Department, coached YMCA Football and participated in the YMCA Indian Braves with his children.
Most of all, he and Billie Jean loved spending time with and spoiling their grandchildren Laura Coleman Carr, Matthew Coleman, Karen Evans Villanueva, Andrew Evans, Alan Evans, Bryan Evans and Mandy Evans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Sid Evans, and his brother William Sidney (Billy Sid) Evans, his wife Billie Jean Evans, nephews Carl Ray Willeford, Kerry Evans, and Larry Willeford.
He is survived by his daughter Susan Coleman and her husband Mike; son Mark Evans and his wife Kathryn; grandchildren Laura Carr and her husband Andrew, Matthew Coleman, Karen Villanueva and her husband Mike, Andrew Evans, Alan Evans and his wife Michelle, Bryan Evans and Mandy Evans, great grandchildren Walt and Charlie Villanueva and step-great grandchildren, Payton, Reese and Enzo Schneider, sister Jo Alice Winton, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.
A funeral service celebrating Bobby’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Johnson’s Funeral Home, 435 West Beauregard, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Bobby’s name to the Food Truck Ministry at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church in Fort Worth, Texas Tech School of Engineering, or your charity of choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Evans family.