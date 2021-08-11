James Riley Bailey
TROUP — Services for James Riley Bailey, 87, of Troup, Texas, will be held on Thursday, August 12th, at 10:00 AM at Burks Walker Tippitt Funeral Home with Sherman Mayfield officiating.
Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
James Riley Bailey passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas.
James was born November 5, 1933 in Sipsey, Alabama to Rastus and Audie Lee Bailey.
James and his wife Patsy were married for 56 years, had 4 children, 8 granddaughters, 4 great-granddaughters, and 4 great-grandsons. James retired from the United States Air Force in 1972. He served his country in the Air Force for 20 years, 6 months. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts during his time in the Air Force. He worked at the US Postal Service from 1973 and retired in 2017. James loved wildlife conservation, gardening, and reading Louis Lamar books. He was a devote Christian and served as a deacon in numerous churches.
James was preceded in death by his mother Audie Lee, his father Rastus, his sister Faye Bailey, his sister Jean Norman, his brother Buddy Bailey, and his son Christopher Bailey.
James is survived by his wife Patsy D. Bailey and his three children Lyndora and husband Dan Murry; Patrick and wife Christina Bailey; and Kimberly Bailey. James is survived by his grandchildren: Kristin and husband Jesse Holt, Andra and husband David George, Haleigh Bailey, Hannah Bailey and fiancé William Craver, Shelby and husband Trevor Clark, and Kaitlyn Bailey; and his eight great-grandchildren. Lastly, he is survived by his siblings: Thomas (Frankie) Bailey, Jimmy and wife Paulie Bailey, Brenda Macman, and Edna Harpole.
Pallbearers will be Jason Gaston, Brian Norman, Arron Wilson, Justin Schminkey, Wes Schminkey, Seth Meadows, and Brent Meadows.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00pm-7:30pm on Wednesday, August 11th at Burks Walker Tippitt Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Burks Walker Tippitt Funeral Home for James Riley Bailey
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.