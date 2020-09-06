James Ralph Pruett

James graduated from Jacksonville High School and then attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Education focusing on science and, also, completing many courses in theology. He taught at Jacksonville Junior High School for many years. In 1978, he and his wife, June, moved to Fort Worth, Texas to assist his sister and brother-in-law in their heating and air conditioning company. They then began their own thriving business in that industry. After 14 years, James decided he was ready to move back to Jacksonville. He began teaching in the Big Sandy ISD north of Tyler, and taught Physical/Earth Science, Chemistry, and Biology until his retirement in 2001. He listened to and counseled many students, who would gather in his classroom on off periods, and was loved by many.
James had many hobbies. He enjoyed hunting, both fresh water and salt water fishing, photography, word working, and working in his yard. He and his wife were involved with numerous gun clubs while in the Fort Worth area and participated in local, state and national competitions held in numerous states and won numerous trophies. Raised in the restaurant business, the Eat A Bite, owned by his parents in Jacksonville in the 1950’s-60’s, he loved to feed people, which he and his wife did often. When his mother-in-law, Beth Ballew Beasley, entered the former Senior Care of Jacksonville for continued care, James baked cookies or bought doughnuts to carry and pass around in the facility almost every day before health problems prevented it. He also took a course that allowed him to help feed the residents who were unable to feed themselves. James was our pecan gatherer and “picker-outer”. He made candied pecans to pass out at Walmart Pharmacy, for his special friend, Leonora Brumbelow and other special friends. James was a member of the Church of Christ and loved discussing theology.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son James Matthew Pruett, and his sister Alice Joyce Pruett Clark. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, June Ballew Pruett, sister-in-law Linda Ballew De Forke, brother-in-law Harvey “Buddy” Clark, nephews, cousins, and three kitties, Pippi, Foots and O.B..
Our family would like to express to his family at Twin Oaks, nurses, CNAs, all staff, our deepest gratitude for the sincere loving care he was given and for always going the extra mile, which brought priceless comfort and peace of mind. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. William Roberson at UT Health for his excellent care of James.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, Memorial donations are requested to be made to H.O.P.E of Jacksonville or the Jacksonville Animal Shelter.