James Ralph Ellis
MOBILE — James Ralph “Jimmy” Ellis Jr. passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on March 29, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. He was born on November 22, 1949 to Cubie Lois and James Ralph Ellis Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Dean Ellis. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Ellis of 25 years (Mobile, Alabama); his daughter Jennifer Ellis Anderson (Curtis), daughter Chani Rider (Greg); grandchildren Connor Anderson, Holly Anderson Hernandez (Anthony), Colby Johnson, Bella Rider, Greg Rider Jr.; and great-grandchildren Ash and Kitana Hernandez; sisters Marilyn “Kay” Hendrix (JC) and Gayla Johnson (Travis); along with many nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was a proud Texan. He graduated from Bullard High School and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #785 in Bullard. Jimmy worked as a small engine mechanic for several years. He owned Lake Palestine Farm and Garden as well as Ellis Plant Company. He retired to Mobile, Alabama after spending many years traveling for the wholesale nursery business. He greatly enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. His greatest joy was time spent with his grandchildren.
Jimmy was loved and respected by everyone he met. His glistening eyes, smile that was always ear to ear and a laugh at the end of nearly every sentence is what lingers now. Today we must take comfort in knowing he was a Christian. “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 8
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 10th at 3:00 p.m. at Flint Community Church, 11019 CR 174, Bullard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Flint Community Church or to the American Diabetes Association.