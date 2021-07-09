James Preston Smith
GLADEWATER — James Preston Smith, 84, of Gladewater, was born April 7, 1937, to Wes and Lena Lucille McKellar Smith and passed from this life July 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at McWhorter Funeral Home Chapel with James Ritter, John Andrews, and Lisa Martin, officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
James married Paula Ann Jones, June 4, 1971, in Marshall, Texas. He acquired his RN, BSN, and MBA and retired after 46 years. He was a past Worshipful Master of Gladewater Lodge #852 AF&AM. Later he served as Grand Commander of the Grand Commandery Knights Templar of Texas. James was a Shriner, Potentate in 1994 Shrine Temple in Tyler and later became the Grand Commander of the York Rite Grand Commandery of Texas from 2003-2004. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite of Waco, Texas. James was a member of Pritchett Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Paula Smith; daughters, Dena Mayfield and her husband, Ricky, Mary Ann Tant and her husband, Chuck, and Sandra Thur and her husband, Marc; son in law, Bennie Richardson; sister, Martha Dell Smith; brother, Neal Griffin; and by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly Richardson; and by his brothers, Larry Smith and Sonny Womble.
