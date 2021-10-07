James “Poppa” Parker
TYLER — Services for James Parker, lovingly known as Poppa, 88, of Tyler will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:00 am at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Vickery officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
James passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
James was born July 20, 1933 in Parkin, Arkansas to Marcus and Lonie Parker.
James married his beautiful bride Joyce Parker on July 23, 1954 and celebrated 66 years together on their last anniversary. James dedicated 40 plus years to the rose industry with Consolidated Nurseries in Owentown, TX. He was an avid gun enthusiast and taught concealed handgun classes, and enjoyed doing that even after retirement. James was a lifelong member of Sharon Shrine Temple and was very active in his younger years. He was a lifetime member of Starr Lodge No. 118 in Winona and recently received his 40 year Master Mason pin. He loved to sing, play his guitar and looked forward to hosting his annual family reunion where he loved spending time with his family and friends. Poppa spent his last 20 plus years dedicated to taking care of his wife, Honey, until she passed away this past January.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, his daughter Linda Sanchez, his parents Marcus and Lonie Parker, his brother Murrel Parker and son-in-law Lance Kennemer.
James is survived by sisters Evelyn Pardue, Mary Dyess, Betty Vickery and husband Bill and brother Charlie Parker and wife Beth. Daughter Sissy Kennemer, bonus daughters Gayla Sanchez and husband Daniel and Lisa Kendall. Grandchildren Terra Hodge, Julie Ezell and husband James, Regan Davis and husband Ben, Bret Kennemer and wife Kassye, Dillon Kennemer and wife Amber, bonus granddaughters Virginia Williams and husband Wayne, Christina Childs and husband Colton. Great grandchildren, Tanner Hodge, Taylor Hodge, Carson Ezell, Britton Ezell and wife Alex and Ella Davis. Great, great grandchild Rhett Ezell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and countless other family members and close friends that he was Poppa to and that he loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Bret Kennemer, Dillon Kennemer, Tanner Hodge, Britton Ezell, Carson Ezell, James Ezell, Carl Joe Netherland and Ben Davis. Honorary Pallbearers are his Masonic brothers at Starr Lodge No. 118.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit.
If desired, memorials may be made to Starr Lodge No. 118 of Winona, TX or Sharon Shrine Temple.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.