James P Malone
TYLER — James P Malone (JP) was born May 24th, 1924 in Blooming Grove, TX. JP passed peacefully on August 2nd, 2020. He was a member of the Army Air Corp and was a veteran of WW II in the Atlantic Theatre. He is the oldest active member in the American Legion in the East TX region. Shortly after discharge JP lost a leg in a commercial truck accident at 23 years old. He walked this earth for the next 73 years with one leg. We never heard him complain or make excuses of what could have been had he had two legs to propel himself. Our dad was resilient and continued to get up and keep moving and chipped away at the world around him, so it would not cave in on him. He was small business deals that helped other who could not get help in conventional monetary systems. He continued those dealings up to and into the time he went in for assisted living at 94. He took no prescription drugs and lived to be 96.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bobbie J Malone; son, James Milton Malone; granddaughter, Jennifer Malone; and brothers, Kenneth, Dearwood, Ralph, Herman and Doyle Malone.
He is survived by his daughter, Carron Malone; son, Steve Malone; grandsons, Dustin and Deryk; granddaughters, Crystal, Amy and Lindsay; brother, David Malone; sister, Norma Ruth Stripling; and nephew, Judstin Malone.
