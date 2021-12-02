James Michael Peters
PRINCETON — James Michael Peters, 73, formerly of Tyler, Texas, passed away on November 25, 2021 in Princeton, Texas.
Funeral service and burial will be held at Cathedral in the Pines, 7825 S. Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75703 on December 2, 2021at 11:00 am with Pastor Steven Richardson of First Baptist Caddo Mills officiating. Merit Memorial will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Jim was born in Blue Island, Illinois to Arthur Harold Peters and Bernice Lenzi Peters on April, 3 1948. He graduated from Thornridge High School in Dalton, Illinois in 1966. From 1968-1969, Jim served his country in the United States Army, and it was in the trenches and jungles of Vietnam that he met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in 1976 from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti and later did post-graduate work at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He worked as an Operations Technician for Targa Resources in Tyler for 20 years. Being a lifelong scholar, Jim enjoyed long philosophical conversations about Christianity, history, art and film. Jim loved motorcycles, guns and freedom. He was a friend to animals and often rescued them and gave them a home.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marjorie Ann Peters; his daughter and son by his previous marriage, Rachel Diaz and husband, Juan, and Noah Peters and wife Samantha, his stepson, C. Seth Watson and wife Keri, and stepdaughter Elisabeth Peters and husband Shawn. He is also survived by grandchildren Paul, Ruben, Krista, Rico and Miracle; and by step-grandchildren, Zach, Avery, Cole, Luke and Kelsy. Jim is also survived by his sister, Patricia Mast of Colorado and her sons, Jim and Christian, great-niece Addison, and by his first wife, Maureen Peters. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur and Bernice Peters, and by his step-granddaughter, Murphy Peters.